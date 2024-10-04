Extended! SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Online application date revised, check new date

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 registration's last date extended

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the last date of online application for the Specialist Officer posts against the advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2024-25/16. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications for managerial posts through the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in. According to the latest announcement, the last date for submission of applications has been extended to October 14. Earlier, the last date to apply was 4 October 2024.

The official notice reads, 'Refer to Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/16 for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers IT Risk Management: Extension of Registration dates till 14.10.2024. Along with the date, the bank has changed the experience requirement details for Deputy Vice President, and Assistant Vice President. All other requirements for the recruitment will remain unchanged. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms for SBI SCO 2024 recruitment, can do so before the closure of the application window.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1497 Specialist Officer posts in the organisation. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the multiple stages including shortlisting, interview, and merit list. Candidates are advised to check the official notification and other details before submitting their online application forms.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in

Navigate the link to the 'SBI SCO 2024 apply online'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to register yourself first before proceeding to the online applications

On successful registration, proceed with the application forms

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

