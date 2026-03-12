CTET answer key 2026 available at ctet.nic.in; steps to download

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December answer key 2026 link is ctet.nic.in. The candidates can check and download CTET answer key 2026 pdf on the official website - ctet.nic.in. CTET was held on February 8, 2026.

To download CTET answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET answer key 2026 PDF link. CBSE CTET answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CTET answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in

Click on CTET answer key link

CTET answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CTET answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CTET answer key 2026: Steps to raise objections at ctet.nic.in

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on CTET answer key 2026. To raise objections, candidates need to visit the official portal- ctet.nic.in and raise objections on it. Choose questions you wish to raise objections. Upload answers, supporting document PDF. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save CTET answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in

Click on CTET answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers, supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save CTET answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CTET result date 2026

After reviewing the objections raised on CTET answer key 2026, CBSE will release the CTET result on the official website- ctet.nic.in. The candidates can check CTET result on the official portal- ctet.nic.in and download scorecard PDF using login credentials- application number, date of birth.

The candidates can follow these steps to download CTET scorecard PDF. To download CBSE CTET scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CTET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CTET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on CTET exam 2026, please visit the official website - ctet.nic.in.