BSF recruitment 2024: Apply online for 1,526 vacancies at rectt.bsf.gov.in, here's eligibility, how to apply

The Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) started the online registration process for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer/Combatant Stenographer), Head Constable (Ministerial/Combatant Ministerial) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and Warrant Officer (Personal Assistant) and Havaldar (Clerk) in the Assam Rifles. The eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment on rectt.bsf.gov.in till July 8, 11:59 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1526 posts. Interested and eligible individuals can check the vacancy break-up, eligibility, how to apply, and other details below.

Vacancy Details

For Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer/Combatant Stenographer) and Warrant Officer (Personal Assistant):

Force Total BSF 17 CRPF 21 ITBP 56 CISF 146 SSB 3

For Head Constable (Ministerial/Combatant Ministerial) and Havaldar (Clerk):

Force Total BSF 302 CRPF 282 ITBP 163 CISF 496 SSB 5 AR 35

BSF Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria

Candidate should have completed the senior secondary school examination (10+2) from any recognized board or an equivalent qualification. The age limit of candidates has to be between 18 to 25 years as of August 1, of this year. Relaxation has been given to the upper age limit to the candidates of the reserved category.

BSF Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can follow the mentioned steps to apply:-

Visit the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Recruitment Opening' tab.

You will get directed toward the link 'Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer/Combatant Stenographer), Head Constable (Ministerial/Combatant Ministerial) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Warrant Officer (Personal Assistant) and Havaldar (Clerk) in the Assam Rifles Examination'.

Fill up all the details like personal information, address details, qualification details, and work experience(if required).

Upload the required documents and proceed to pay the application fees.

Submit the application form.

Save and download it for future reference.

Application fee:

Candidates will also be required to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 100, however, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Ex-Servicemen will be exempted from this fee.

BSF Recruitment 2024: Selection process

The candidates will have to go through physical tests, computer-based tests (CBT), skill tests, document verification, and medical exams (DME/RME). Candidates will have to pass the following three stages to secure their position:-

Stage 1 consists of the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Stage 2 consists of the Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Stage 3 consists of the Skill Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination (DME/RME)

BSF Recruitment Examination: CBT Exam Pattern

The Computer-Based Test(CBT) will consist of a singular paper of 100 marks, including 100 objective-type questions, per subject 20 questions carrying 20 marks. The duration of the exam which will be conducted will be of 1 hour and 40 minutes. The computer-based test will include subjects namely- Language (Hindi/English), General Intelligence, Numerical Aptitude, Clerical Aptitude, and Computer Knowledge.