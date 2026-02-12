BSE Odisha OTET result 2026 out at bseodisha.ac.in; how to download scorecard PDF BSE Odisha OTET result 2026: A total of 68.97 per cent candidates cleared the Odisha OTET exam successfully. Download BSE Odisha OTET scorecard 2026 PDF at bseodisha.ac.in.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has declared the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) result 2026. The candidates who had appeared for the BSE Odisha OTET exam 2026 can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- bseodisha.ac.in. A total of 68.97 per cent candidates cleared the Odisha OTET exam successfully this year out of 1.60 lakh (1,60,420) candidates who had applied to appear for OTET this year.

The candidates can follow these steps to download OTET scorecard. To download OTET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal- bseodisha.ac.in and click on OTET scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number, mobile number as the login credentials. BSE Odisha OTET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSE Odisha OTET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

BSE Odisha OTET scorecard 2026 PDF: Steps to download at bseodisha.ac.in

Visit the official website- bseodisha.ac.in

Click on OTET scorecard PDF link

Use roll number, mobile number as the required credentials for login

BSE Odisha OTET scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSE Odisha OTET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSE Odisha OTET scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

BSE Odisha OTET merit list 2026 PDF: How to download at bseodisha.ac.in



BSE Odisha OTET merit list 2026 will be available soon on the official website- bseodisha.ac.in. The candidates can check and download BSE Odisha OTET toppers list PDF on the official portal- bseodisha.ac.in. To download OTET toppers list, candidates need to follow these steps-

Visit the official website- bseodisha.ac.in

Click on OTET toppers list PDF link

OTET merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save OTET toppers list PDF and take a print out.

For details on BSE Odisha OTET result 2026, please visit the official website- bseodisha.ac.in.