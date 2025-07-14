BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 to be released today, when and where to download BPSC AE Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2025 will be released today, July 14. All those who are awaiting the exam can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page. Check exam date, how to download, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit cards for the Assistant Engineer (AE) recruitment examination 2025 today, July 14. Candidates who applied for the BPSC AE 2025 recruitment exam can download their call letters by visiting the official website - bpsc.bihar.gov.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, BPSC Assistant Engineer examination will be held from July 17, 18 and 19. The exam will be conducted in designated centres located across four districts in Bihar: Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, and Bhagalpur. Once the admit cards are out, the candidates can download their call letters by following the easy steps below.

How to download BPSC AE Admit Card 2025?

Visit the official website - bpsc.bihar.gov.in, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'BPSC AE Admit Card 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number/roll number, date of birth and other details.

BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 will appear.

Download and save BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 for future reference.

Details on BPSC AE Admit Card

Candidate's photo

Exam centre address

Exam date and timing

Date of Birth

Application number of the candidate

Gender of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Candidate's name

Name of the exam

Category of the candidate

Exam Centre Name and Code

Important instructions for the exam

BPSC Bihar Assistant Engineer AE Exam 2025 Pattern

The BPSC AE (Assistant Engineer) 2025 recruitment exam will be an objective-type examination. It will consist of six papers, four of which will be compulsory for all candidates, while two papers will be optional. The compulsory papers will cover subjects such as General English, General Hindi, General Studies, and General Engineering Science. Additionally, there will be two optional papers in objective format, specifically tailored for Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. For more details, visit the official website of BPSC.