BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 out at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; how to download merit list PDF

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 71st CCE Prelims exam result 2025 has been declared, the candidates can check the BPSC 71st CCE Prelims exam result on the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in and download the scorecard PDF. BPSC 71st CCE prelims was held on September 13.

The candidates can follow these steps to check BPSC 71st CCE Prelims result 2025. To download BPSC 71st CCE Prelims scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in and click on BPSC 71st CCE Prelims result PDF link. BPSC 71st CCE Prelims shortlisted candidates list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save BPSC 71st CCE Prelims shortlisted candidates list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025: How to download merit list PDF

Visit the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on BPSC 71st CCE Prelims merit list PDF link

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims merit list PDF will be available for download

Save BPSC 71st CCE Prelims merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BPSC has also released the 71st CCE Prelims answer key 2025, the candidates can check and download the BPSC 71st CCE Prelims answer key PDF on the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in. To download BPSC 71st CCE Prelims answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in and click on answer key PDF link. BPSC 71st CCE Prelims answer key 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen, save BPSC 71st CCE Prelims answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

For details on BPSC 71st CCE Prelims exam 2025, please visit the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in.