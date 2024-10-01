Bihar BSPHCL Recruitment 2024: Over 4,000 vacancies notified, apply online at bsphcl.co.in| Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar BSPHCL Recruitment 2024 online application begins

Bihar BSPHCL Recruitment 2024: The Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd (BSPHCL) has reopened the application window for recruitment to the post of Technical Grade 3, Junior Account Clerk, Store Assistant, Junior Engineer, and Assistant Engineer against the advertisement numbers 01/2024, 02/2024, 03/2024, 04/2024 and 05/2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from today onwards, October 1 and the application window will remain available till October 15. The link to the online applications can be accessed at the official website, www.bsphcl.co.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 4,016 vacancies in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be based on the CBT. Candidates can check qualification, eligibility, how to apply, fees, and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Technician Grade III - 2,156 Posts

Junior Accounts Clerk - 740 Posts

Correspondence Clerk -806 Posts

Store Assistant - 115 Posts

Junior Electrical Engineer JEE GTO - 113 Posts

Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) - 86 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Technician Grade III - Class 10th Matric Exam Passed with 2-Year ITI Certificate in Electrician Trade.

Junior Accounts Clerk, Correspondence Clerk, Store Assistant - Bachelor Degree in Commerce B.Com from Any Recognized University.

Junior Electrical Engineer JEE GTO - Diploma in Electrical Engineering from any recognized institute.

Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) - BE/B.Tech Degree in Electrical/Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

Age Limit

Technician Grade II & Junior Electrical Engineer- minimum age 18 years, maximum 37 years

Other posts: minimum age 21 years, maximum 37 years

How to apply?

Visit the official website, bsphcl.co.in

Navigate the link to the online application

Register yourself before proceeding to application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

