  4. Bihar BSPHCL Recruitment 2024: Over 4,000 vacancies notified, apply online at bsphcl.co.in| Deets inside

Bihar BSPHCL Recruitment 2024 online applications restarted on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms before the last date. Check important dates, vacancies, qualification, age limit, and other details here.

Bihar BSPHCL Recruitment 2024: The Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd (BSPHCL) has reopened the application window for recruitment to the post of Technical Grade 3, Junior Account Clerk, Store Assistant, Junior Engineer, and Assistant Engineer against the advertisement numbers 01/2024, 02/2024, 03/2024, 04/2024 and 05/2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from today onwards, October 1 and the application window will remain available till October 15. The link to the online applications can be accessed at the official website, www.bsphcl.co.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 4,016 vacancies in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be based on the CBT. Candidates can check qualification, eligibility, how to apply, fees, and other details below.

Vacancy Details

  • Technician Grade III - 2,156 Posts
  • Junior Accounts Clerk - 740 Posts
  • Correspondence Clerk -806 Posts
  • Store Assistant - 115 Posts
  • Junior Electrical Engineer JEE GTO - 113 Posts
  • Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) - 86 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  •  Technician Grade III - Class 10th Matric Exam Passed with 2-Year ITI Certificate in Electrician Trade.
  • Junior Accounts Clerk, Correspondence Clerk, Store Assistant - Bachelor Degree in Commerce B.Com from Any Recognized University.
  • Junior Electrical Engineer JEE GTO - Diploma in Electrical Engineering from any recognized institute.
  • Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) - BE/B.Tech Degree in Electrical/Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

Age Limit 

  • Technician Grade II & Junior Electrical Engineer- minimum age 18 years, maximum 37 years
  • Other posts: minimum age 21 years, maximum 37 years

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, bsphcl.co.in
  • Navigate the link to the online application
  • Register yourself before proceeding to application form
  • On successful registration, proceed with the application form
  • Upload documents, pay fee, and submit
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Application Fee

  • General / BC / EBC : 1500/-
  • SC / ST: 375/-
  • Payment Mode: Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking
