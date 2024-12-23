Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024: SLPRB releases sub inspector exam call letters- direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/SLRP Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024 out

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, has released the Assam Sub Inspector Recruitment Exam 2024 Admit Cards. All those who were waiting for the admit cards can download them from the official website. The board has scheduled the Assam police Sub Inspector Exam for January 5, 2025. The link to the admit cards is available on the official website,https://slprbassam.in/.

In order to download Assam police SI admit cards, candidates must log in to the official website and input their application number, name, and date of birth. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their call letters. In case of any error, they may contact the Technical support toll-free number at 9667062063. The helpline will be available from 10 AM to 5 PM on all working days.

144 vacancies to be filled

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 144 vacancies for the post of sub-inspector (UB) positions in the Assam police will be filled, of which, 51 sub-inspector (AB) positions are in Assam commando battalions, 7 sub-inspector of police (Communication) positions in APRO, and one assistant deputy controller, civil defence (Jr) position under the DGCD and CGHG, Assam, respectively.

Things to be noted

Candidates are advised to download a physical copy of their hall ticket and a government-issued picture identity card such as an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, a driver's license, or a voter-ID card to access the test centre.

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website

Navigate the link to the 'Assam Police SI Admit card 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your login credentials such as application number, password and login

Assam Police SI Admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Assam Police SI Admit card 2024 for future reference

