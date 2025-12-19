AP TET answer key 2025 out at aptet.apcfss.in; know how to download AP TET answer key 2025: The candidates can check and download AP TET answer key 2025 on the official website- aptet.apcfss.in. Know how to raise objections on AP TET answer key 2025.

New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025 answer key has been released, the candidates can check and download AP TET answer key 2025 PDF on the official website- aptet.apcfss.in. APTET was held on December 10. The candidates can check and download AP TET answer key 2025 on the official website- aptet.apcfss.in. To download AP TET answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- aptet.apcfss.in and click on APTET answer key 2025 PDF link. AP TET answer key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save AP TET answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- aptet.apcfss.in

Click on AP TET answer key 2025 link

AP TET answer key 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save AP TET answer key 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on AP TET answer key 2025

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on AP TET answer key 2025. To raise objections, candidates need to visit the official website- aptet.apcfss.in and click on AP TET answer key objection window link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. Choose questions you wish to raise objections and upload relevant answers, supported document PDF. Pay AP TET answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save AP TET answer key 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AP TET Result Date 2025

After reviewing the objections received on AP TET answer key, AP TET result will be declared. The candidates can check APTET result 2025 on the official website- aptet.apcfss.in. To download AP TET scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- aptet.apcfss.in and click on AP TET scorecard 2025 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. AP TET scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save AP TET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on AP TET 2025, please visit the official website- aptet.apcfss.in.