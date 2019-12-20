Image Source : KVIC/WEBSITE KVIC, Mumbai recruitment notification released for Group B & Group C Posts

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Mumbai has released the recruitment notification for 108 posts under Direct Recruitment in Group B and Group C categories on 20 December 2019 at its official website, kvic.org.in. The Commission has already started online application at its official website from 20 December 2019 dawning from 10.00 AM. To apply for the post eligible candidates can visit the official website of KVIC till January 19, 2020.

Candidates who are applying need to face the Computer Based online examination conditionally further in February 2020 while the Document Verification of shortlisted candidates has been scheduled tentatively in March 2020 by the government.

Here are all the major details you need to know about KVIC, Mumbai recruitment before applying for the post on it : -

Job Summary:

In order to apply online KVIC 108 Group B & Group C Vacancies 2020, the candidates must have Master Degree and Bachelor degree from a recognized university. The upper age limit for the vacancies is up to 30 years. Candidates are advised to check official notification before proceeding for online application.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application: 20 December 2019 from 10.00 AM

Last Date of Submitting Online Application: 19 January 2020 upto 23.59 Hrs

Tentative Month for Computer Based Online Examination - February, 2020

Tentative Month for Document Verification of Selected Candidates - February, 2020

Vacancy Details:

Total Vacancies– 108 Posts

1. Group B – (Pay Matrix Level -6)

Senior Executive (Economic Research) – 02 Posts

2. Group C – (Pay Matrix Level -5)

Executive (VI) – 56 Posts

Executive (Khadi) – 06 Posts

3. Group C – (Pay Matrix Level - 4)

Junior Executive (FBAA) – 03 Posts

Junior Executive (Admin & HR) – 15 Posts

4. Group C – (Pay Matrix Level - 2)

Assistant (VI) – 15 Posts

Assistant (Khadi) – 08 Posts

Assistant (Training) – 03 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Group B – (Pay Matrix Level -6)

Senior Executive (Economic Research) – Master degree in Economics/Statistics/ Commerce (with Statistics and Economics as a subject) from a recognized University.

2. Group C – (Pay Matrix Level -5)

Executive (VI) – Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology from a recognised University, Or Master of Science from a recognised University, Or Master of Business Administration with Bachelor of Science from a recognized University.

Executive (Khadi) – Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology in Textile Engineering or Textile Technology Or Fashion Technology from a recognized University.

3. Group C – (Pay Matrix Level - 4

Junior Executive (FBAA) – Bachelor of Commerce from a recognised University.

Junior Executive (Admin & HR) – (a) (i) Masters’ Degree of a recognized University or equivalent; Or (ii) Degree of a recognized University or equivalent; AND (b) Three (3) years’ experience in the relevant field.

4. Group C – (Pay Matrix Level - 2)

Assistant (VI) – Diploma in Engineering Or Bachelor of Science from a recognized University/Board/Institute.

Assistant (Khadi) – Diploma in Textile Engineering or Textile Technology Or Fashion Technology Or Handloom Technology from a recognized University/Board/Institute.

Assistant (Training) – Diploma in Engineering or Bachelor of Science from a recognized University/Board/Institute.

Age Limits (as on January 19, 2020):

Group B – (Pay Matrix Level -6) - 30 years

Group C – (Pay Matrix Level -5) - 27 years

Group C – (Pay Matrix Level – 4 - 27 years

Group C – (Pay Matrix Level - 2) – 27 years

Candidates should note that age relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates varies as per the Government Norms.

Selection Procedure:

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the General Aptitude Computer Based Online Test (GA CBOT) and document verification being organized by the selection body of the KVIC. The written exam will have questions related to General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language. The question paper will be in bilingual language i.e. in English and Hindi.

Application Fees:

For all candidates – Rs.1000/-

Mode of Payment:

Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking etc.

How to Apply:

The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the ‘Online Registration Link’ given on the ‘Vacancies’ page through the official website of the KVIC (www.kvic.org.in).