Saturday, November 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jharkhand
  5. PM Modi congratulates JMM-led alliance for victory in Jharkhand assembly polls

PM Modi congratulates JMM-led alliance for victory in Jharkhand assembly polls

Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said the counting is likely to be completed by 4 PM. This time, voter turnout reached a record 67.74 per cent, the highest since the formation of Jharkhand on November 15, 2000.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Ranchi Updated on: November 23, 2024 18:08 IST
Jharkhand News
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 23) congratulated Hemant Soren over latter's party (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's) performance in the state during the assembly elections. 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister extended congratulations to the JMM-led alliance, which is set to form a new government in the state. He stated, "I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront of raising people’s issues and working for the state. I also congratulate the JMM-led alliance for their performance in the state."




It is pertinent to note that Hemant Soren led JMM had registered its significant performance in the assembly polls held. The party had so far win 20 seats and is also presently leading on 14 seats.  

JMM set to register a thumping victory in assembly polls

As the Election Commission of India begins counting votes for the assembly elections held over 81 constituencies in the state, the Hemant Soren-led JMM is set to become the single largest party in the state. According to the data released by the poll body, the JMM has so far registered its victory over 20 seats and is also maintaining its lead on 14 seats. Further, followed by JMM, the Bhartiya Janata Party had won over nine seats and is leading on 12 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, had won eight seats and is also leading by eight seats. 

'Hemant Soren extended heartfelt gratitude on JMM's performance'

Speaking about his party's victory in the state, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended heartfelt gratitude to the masses for extending their support to JMM. 

He said, "Today the results of the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 have come... I want to thank the people of all communities and all the farmers, women, and youth of the state for casting their votes with the majority and making this election successful... I also thank all the leaders who were there in the field and took the power of democracy to the people."

"We are waiting for the complete result, which will be soon announced... After that, we will take a further decision...The INDIA alliance's performance has been very good. I have come to know this... I want to thank you all for the support," he added. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jharkhand

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jharkhand News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X