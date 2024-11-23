PM Modi congratulates JMM-led alliance for victory in Jharkhand assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 23) congratulated Hemant Soren over latter's party (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's) performance in the state during the assembly elections.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister extended congratulations to the JMM-led alliance, which is set to form a new government in the state. He stated, "I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront of raising people’s issues and working for the state. I also congratulate the JMM-led alliance for their performance in the state."





JMM set to register a thumping victory in assembly polls

It is pertinent to note that Hemant Soren led JMM had registered its significant performance in the assembly polls held. The party had so far win 20 seats and is also presently leading on 14 seats.

As the Election Commission of India begins counting votes for the assembly elections held over 81 constituencies in the state, the Hemant Soren-led JMM is set to become the single largest party in the state. According to the data released by the poll body, the JMM has so far registered its victory over 20 seats and is also maintaining its lead on 14 seats. Further, followed by JMM, the Bhartiya Janata Party had won over nine seats and is leading on 12 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, had won eight seats and is also leading by eight seats.





'Hemant Soren extended heartfelt gratitude on JMM's performance'

Speaking about his party's victory in the state, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended heartfelt gratitude to the masses for extending their support to JMM.

He said, "Today the results of the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 have come... I want to thank the people of all communities and all the farmers, women, and youth of the state for casting their votes with the majority and making this election successful... I also thank all the leaders who were there in the field and took the power of democracy to the people."

"We are waiting for the complete result, which will be soon announced... After that, we will take a further decision...The INDIA alliance's performance has been very good. I have come to know this... I want to thank you all for the support," he added.