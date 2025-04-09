Jharkhand: Nine students injured as lightning strikes School building in Koderma The school, which has an asbestos roof, is equipped with iron benches and desks. Witnesses reported that the students, mostly girls, received an electric shock when the lightning hit the building.

Nine students were injured after lightning struck a school building in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred in Lalkapani village, located in the Markacho police station area, while classes were in session at a private school.

According to officials, several parents were present on the school campus when the lightning strike occurred. The school, which has an asbestos roof, is equipped with iron benches and desks. Witnesses reported that the students, mostly girls, received an electric shock when the lightning hit the building.

Markacho’s Block Development Officer (BDO), Hulas Mahto, confirmed that the injured students were immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre for treatment. "The condition of all the students is stable, and they are out of danger," Mahto said, emphasising that the medical team at the centre is providing necessary care.

An investigation has been launched to determine whether the school's infrastructure complied with safety standards, particularly regarding lightning protection measures. Authorities are looking into the role of the building's construction materials, such as the asbestos roof and metal furniture, in contributing to the severity of the incident.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about the safety of school buildings during adverse weather conditions, especially in areas where infrastructure may not meet necessary safety regulations. Local authorities are expected to conduct a thorough review to prevent such accidents in the future.

(PTI inputs)