Jharkhand polls: Congress releases first list of 21 candidates, fields Banna Gupta from Jamshedpur West | List

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: The Central Election Committee of Congress on Monday (October 21) released the list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. The party has fielded Ajoy Kumar from Jamshedpur East, Irfan Ansari from Jamtara, Pradeep Yadav from Poreyahat, Jai Prakash Patel from Mandu, Banna Gupta from Jamshedpur West and Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga.

Check full list here:

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

The elections will take place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23. About 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, are expected to vote, compared to 2.23 crore in the 2019 assembly elections. he BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the JMM-led alliance won 47 seats, wresting power from the BJP in the state. The JMM had won 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one. The BJP had secured 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.