Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP announce candidates for Barhait, Tundi | Check names

Ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party on Monday (October 28) came up with another list of candidates, naming those who were nominated from different constituencies. According to the information released, in the present list, the BJP announced the candidacy of Gamliyel Hembrom from Barhait constituency and Vikas Mahto from Tundi constituency.

Hembrom to face Hemant Soren in Barhait

With its present list announced, the BJP has cleared air over who will be the party's face contesting against Hemant Soren from Barhait constituency. Significantly, the Barhait seat, is considered to be a JMM bastion. In 2019 elections, Hemant Soren won the constituency by a margin of 25,740 votes over his nearest rival Simon Malto of the BJP. Soren had then won both the Dumka and Barahit but chose to retain the latter.





BJP releases first list of 66 candidates

Moreover, the present announcement comes in addition to the list announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wherein they mentioned the names of 66 candidates who will contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand. In the first list, the party announced that state chief and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi will contest from the Dhanwar seat. Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of JMM leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has been named candidate from the Jamtara seat. Some other notable names include, Champai Soren from Saraikella, Dr Neera Yadav from Koderma, Geeta Koda from Jaganathpur, Narayan Das from Deoghar, Manoj Yadav from Barhi, Pradeep Prasad from Hazaribagh, Ragini Singh from Jharia among others.

Which are the seats in Jharkhand the BJP is contesting?

The BJP is contesting on 68 seats: Rajmahal, Borio, Barhait, Litipara, Maheshpur, Sikaripara, Nala, Jamtara, Dumka, Jama, Jarmundi, Madhupur, Sarath, Deoghar, Poreyahat, Godda, Mahagama, Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Hazaribagh, Simaria, Dhanwar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Bermo, Bokaro, Chandankiyari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, Baghmara, Baharagora, Ghatsila, Potka, Jamshedpur West, Seraikella, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jaganathpur, Chakradharpur, Kharsawan, Torpa, Khunti, Khijri, Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Mandar, Sisai, Gumla, Bishunpur, Simdega, Kolebira, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa, and Bhawanathpur.

