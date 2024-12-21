Saturday, December 21, 2024
     
Jharkhand: 23 students injured after school bus overturns in Ranchi

Jharkhand: Sikidiri police station in-charge Satya Prakash Ravi told media, "All the injured persons were immediately taken to a private hospital in Ranchi. All of them were discharged by evening."

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Ranchi Published : Dec 21, 2024 22:36 IST, Updated : Dec 21, 2024 22:38 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Jharkhand: 23 students injured after school bus overturns in Ranchi.

Jharkhand: At least 23 students were injured after a school bus overturned in Ranchi district of Jharkhand on Saturday, police said. The accident took place near Doctor Mod between Sikidiri and Hundru falls when the school bus, carrying around 60 students, was coming from Koderma district on an excursion trip, police said.

Of the 23 students in the age group of 10-14 years, three received major injuries. The school bus was on the way to Hundru falls when the accident took place, another police officer said.

More details are awaited. 

