Jamshedpur East Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Jamshedpur East Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, located in the East Singhbhum district. Established in 2000, it is a significant electoral region characterised by a diverse population and a robust industrial base, primarily due to Tata Steel. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The constituency has seen representation from major parties, including the Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Voter engagement is high, driven by pressing issues such as employment, infrastructure, and education, making it a vital battleground in Jharkhand's political arena.

Demographic Profile

Jamshedpur East boasts a vibrant population engaged in various sectors, heavily influenced by its industrial landscape. The influx of migrants seeking employment further enriches this demographic mix.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 304,508 voters in the Jamshedpur East constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,58,162 were male and 1,46,295 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 236 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jamshedpur East in 2019 was 464 (433 men and 31 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Jamshedpur East constituency was 2,76,309. Out of this, 1,44,940 voters were male and 1,31,369 were female voters. There were 56 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jamshedpur East in 2014 was 302 (203 men and 99 women)

Jamshedpur East Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Jamshedpur East constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls in the first phase on November 13.

Result Date

The results for Jamshedpur East, along with those of the other 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, will be announced on November 23.

Candidates for Jamshedpur East Assembly Election 2024

For the upcoming Jamshedpur East Assembly Election in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Raghubar Das, as their candidate. Competing against her, former Jharkhand Congress president Ajoy Kumar will represent the Congress party. Additionally, the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) has selected Tarun Kumar Dey as their candidate.

Past Winners of Jamshedpur East Assembly

The Jamshedpur East Assembly constituency has seen notable electoral shifts over the years. In 2019, Saryu Roy, an independent candidate, won with 73,945 votes, securing 42.59% of the total votes. This was a significant change from previous elections, where Raghubar Das of the BJP was a dominant force. In 2014, Das won decisively with 103,427 votes, representing 61.46% of the vote share. His previous victories included 56,165 votes (50.29%) in 2009, 65,116 votes (52.96%) in 2005, and an impressive 70,358 votes (63.90%) in 2000.

Jamshedpur East Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

2000 : Raghubar Das (BJP)

: Raghubar Das (BJP) 2005 : Raghubar Das (BJP)

: Raghubar Das (BJP) 2009 : Raghubar Das (BJP)

: Raghubar Das (BJP) 2014 : Raghubar Das (BJP)

: Raghubar Das (BJP) 2019: Saryu Roy (Independent)

Jamshedpur East Assembly Voter Turnout

The voter turnout in the Jamshedpur East Assembly constituency has varied significantly across recent elections. In 2019, the turnout was 56.93%, with 173,618 voters participating. This marked a decrease from the 2014 elections, where the turnout was higher at 60.90%, amounting to 168,271 voters. In contrast, the 2009 election saw the lowest turnout in this period, with only 45.14% of the electorate, or 111,682 voters, casting their votes.