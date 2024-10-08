Uri Assembly Election LIVE: Sajjad Shafi, Sheikh Muneeb or Munir Ahmad, who will win?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uri Assembly Election

Uri Assembly Election 2024: The Uri Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 9 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Uri is one of the Assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. The JKNC's Mohammad Shafi won the Uri constituency in the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections for the sixth time. In 2008, Congress leader Taj Mohi-ud-din won the seat for the second consecutive time. In the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Taj Mohi-ud-din defeated the JKNC's Mohammad Shafi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mohammad Akber. In 1996 and 1987, the JKNC's Mohammad Shafi won the constituency.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR ELECTIONS

Uri Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

Uri, a small town on River Jhelum in the Baramulla district of the Union Territory, is considered the gateway to Kashmir Valley. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 74,909 voters in the Uri constituency during the 20214 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 39,541 were male and 35,368 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 392 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Uri in 2014 was 188 (160 were men and only 28 were women).

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Uri constituency was 66,028. Out of this, 34,933 voters were male and 31,095 were female voters. There were 588 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Uri in 2008 was 520 (495 were men and 25 were women).

Uri Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir were held in 3 phases. The first phase was conducted by the ECI on September 18, the second on September 25 and the final phase was held on October 1. The Uri Assembly seat went to polls in the last phase.

Uri Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

After the conclusion of three phases, the results for all 90 constituencies, including Uri will be declared on October 8.

Uri Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's (JKNC) Sajjad Shafi, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) Sheikh Muneeb, Jammu and Kashmir People Conference's (JKPC) Dr Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo and former MLA and Independent candidate Taj Mohi-U-Din are the main candidates in the Uri seat. The Congress is in an alliance with the JKNC. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not contesting from the constituency.

Uri Assembly 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, JKNC candidate Mohammad Shafi won the Pulwama seat with a margin of 5,792 votes, securing 24,359 votes (39.25% of the total vote share). He defeated JKPDP candidate Aijaz Ali Khan, who received 18,567 votes (29.92%). The Congress candidate Taj Mohi-ud-din was third with 16,588 votes (26.73%), while BJP's Mushtaq Ahmad Mir was fourth with 1,269 votes (2.04%). The total number of votes polled was 62,133 (82.94%).

In the 2008 elections, Congress candidate Taj Mohi-ud-din won the seat with 24,036 votes, capturing 44.54% of the vote share. JKNC candidate Mohammad Shafi came in second with 22,157 votes (41.06%), losing to Mohi-ud-din by a margin of 1,879 votes. The total number of votes polled in this constituency was 54,191 (82.07%). JKPDP candidate Shabir Ahmad Mangral finished third with 1,550 votes (2.87%), and independent candidate Mohammad Mushab Khan came fourth with 1,177 votes (2.18%).

Uri Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1977: Mohammad Shafi (JKNC)

1983: Mohammad Shafi (JKNC)

1987: Mohammad Shafi (JKNC)

1996: Mohammad Shafi (JKNC)

2002: Taj Mohi-ud-din (Congress)

2008: Taj Mohi-ud-din (Congress)

2014: Mohammad Shafi (JKNC)

Uri Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

In 2014, the total number of votes polled in the Uri Assembly constituency was 62,133 or 82.94%. In 2008, the total number of votes polled in the Assembly elections was 54,191 or 82.07%.

ALSO READ: Assembly Election Results 2024: Poll outcome for Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir to be declared on October 8