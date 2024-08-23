Friday, August 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Search operation launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua border following suspected movement

Search operation launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua border following suspected movement

In an encounter in the Gandoh area of Doda district on June 26, three terrorists responsible for attacks on security forces were neutralised, resulting in injuries to five soldiers and a special police officer (SPO).

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Kathua
Updated on: August 23, 2024 9:42 IST
Picture for representation purpose
Image Source : PTI Picture for representation purpose

A search operation has been launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua border following a suspected movement. The entire area has been put under cordon and a search operation was going on when last reports came from the area, an official said.

The security forces launched a search operation in the border belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district following a suspected movement in the area on Thursday night, officials said. Acting on information about the suspected movement of two persons, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Jandor belt of the district, they said.

Terror module busted

A few days ago, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested eight over-ground workers of terrorists involved in facilitating the infiltration of foreign militants into the country. The terror module was busted in Kathua district, where the group operated to aid terrorist movements in the upper reaches of Doda, Udhampur, and Kathua districts along the India-Pakistan border.

More than 50 local residents are under investigation for their connections with these terrorists, and for providing them with food, shelter, or communication assistance. The arrested members of the terror module were identified as Mohammad Lateef alias Haji Lateef, Akhtar Ali, Saddam, Noorani, Maqbool, Kasim Din Liaquat, and Khadim hailing from Ambe Naal, Bhadu, Juthana, Soffain, and Kattal villages in the Billwara belt of Kathua district, the official said.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement