Search operation launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua border following suspected movement

A search operation has been launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua border following a suspected movement. The entire area has been put under cordon and a search operation was going on when last reports came from the area, an official said.

Terror module busted

A few days ago, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested eight over-ground workers of terrorists involved in facilitating the infiltration of foreign militants into the country. The terror module was busted in Kathua district, where the group operated to aid terrorist movements in the upper reaches of Doda, Udhampur, and Kathua districts along the India-Pakistan border.

More than 50 local residents are under investigation for their connections with these terrorists, and for providing them with food, shelter, or communication assistance. The arrested members of the terror module were identified as Mohammad Lateef alias Haji Lateef, Akhtar Ali, Saddam, Noorani, Maqbool, Kasim Din Liaquat, and Khadim hailing from Ambe Naal, Bhadu, Juthana, Soffain, and Kattal villages in the Billwara belt of Kathua district, the official said.