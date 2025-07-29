J-K Operation Mahadev: Search intensifies on day 2 amid suspected presence of more terrorists As per the officials, Sulieman Shah, one of the three terrorists killed on Monday, was believed to be the mastermind of the April 22 attack. The two other terrorists have been identified as Jibran and Hamza Afghani. Jibran was allegedly involved in last year's terror strike at the Sonamarg tunnel.

New Delhi:

Operation Mahadev, a military action against terrorists, continued for the second day in the dense forests of Dachigam near J-K’s Srinagar. Security forces intensified the search following fresh intelligence inputs suggesting the presence of more terrorists in the area.

Earlier on Monday, the security forces killed three terrorists in an encounter in the area. They were suspected to be members of The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-backed terror group. However, their identities have not yet been officially confirmed.

Biometric, facial recognition used to identify slain terrorists

Sources from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that the process of verifying their identities is ongoing. JK Police, NIA and Military Intelligence wing are analysing biometric data and facial recognition records to match the bodies with known suspects. Other intelligence agencies are also assisting in this process.

The terrorists’ mobile phones and other recovered items have been sent to forensic labs for detailed examination.

A joint press conference by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF is expected once all details are verified.

Security forces believe that two or more suspects may still be hiding in the forest area. The search operation remains active, with all agencies on high alert.

Pahalgam terror attack mastermind killed?

As per the officials, Sulieman Shah, one of the three terrorists killed on Monday, was believed to be the mastermind of the April 22 attack. The two other terrorists have been identified as Jibran and Hamza Afghani. Jibran was allegedly involved in last year's terror strike at the Sonamarg tunnel project at Gagangir in October last year.

About Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched a massive operation against terror groups in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 innocent people. India launched ardent and precise strikes under Operation Sindoor, destroying over nine terror camps.

These locations were key command centres of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), responsible for major attacks like Pulwama (2019) and Mumbai (2008). More than 100 terrorists were killed in the attack. In retaliation, Pakistan attempted strikes on Indian military bases over the next three days—May 8, 9, and 10.

Reacting to this, India launched missile and drone attacks, targeting key military establishments of Pakistan. After four days of intense cross-border drone and missile exchanges, both countries agreed to de-escalate and end hostilities on May 10.