Jammu and Kashmir: Government bans 25 books citing threat to 'national integrity' | Check full list Jammu and Kashmir: The 25 banned books have been found to violate Sections 152, 196, and 197 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with activities that promote secessionism and pose a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

Srinagar:

The Jammu and Kashmir Home Department has officially banned the publication and circulation of 25 books, declaring them forfeited under Section 98 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. In a notification issued on August 5, the government stated that these books propagate a false narrative and contribute to secessionist ideology in the region. Authorities claim the content of these books plays a critical role in misguiding youth, glorifying terrorism, and inciting violence against the Indian state.

Literature accused of distorting history and glorifying terrorism

According to the Home Department, investigations and credible intelligence have confirmed that this literature has been persistently circulated- often under the guise of political or historical analysis. The material is accused of distorting historical facts, vilifying security forces, and glorifying terrorists, thereby creating a culture of grievance, victimhood, and terrorist heroism among youth in the Union Territory.

Books forfeited under national security laws

The 25 banned titles have been found to fall under Sections 152, 196, and 197 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertain to promoting secessionism and endangering the sovereignty and integrity of India. Under these provisions, the government has ordered all copies, documents, and material related to these books to be forfeited to the state.

ChecK FULL LIST here-

Focus on curbing youth radicalisation

Officials argue that such literature has served as a significant driver of youth involvement in violence and terrorism. The government emphasises that this move is part of a broader effort to counter radicalisation and maintain internal security and peace in the region.

The Home Department further asserted that the banned content often encourages religious extremism and alienation and serves as a pathway to terrorism, threatening both regional and national security.

Background and legal context

This action falls under the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which empowers state authorities to take preventive measures against material deemed dangerous to public order and national unity. The full list of the 25 banned books has been made public; authorities are expected to begin active enforcement, including seizures of printed and digital copies. Publishers, distributors, and libraries across the region may come under scrutiny as the government works to implement the ban.