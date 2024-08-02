Jammu and Kashmir: Vehicle skids off road, falls into gorge in Kupwara, three killed

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

At least three people died on Friday (August 2) after their vehicle skidded off road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said. The incident took place on the Tangdhar-Teethwal road in the district. “The accident took place near a bridge resulting in the death of three persons belonging to the Anantnag district,” officials said.

The deceased were identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, 41, Feroz Ahmed Pala, 45 and Nazir Ahmed Magray, 55. All of them hailed from Anantnag's Seer Hamdan, they added.

The police said that the bodies of the deceased people were retrieved and would be handed over to their families for last rites after the completion of legal formalities. The over-speeding and bad surface conditions of roads in mountainous areas are often the main causes of accidents in all the hilly districts of J-K.

Similar incident last month

Earlier last month, at least eight members of a family, including five children, were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said. A policeman, two women and five children aged between six and 16 are among the dead, they said.

The victims were travelling from Kishtwar towards Marwah via the Sinthan Top when their vehicle Sumo vehicle bearing registration number JK03H9017 skidded off the road and fell off the gorge at Daksum, officials said. The family of eight died on the spot, they said.

(With IANS inputs)