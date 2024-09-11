Congress releases fourth list of candidates for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during a CEC meeting on Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress Party has released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir legislative assembly elections. This announcement marks the continuation of the party's efforts to gear up for the elections in the Union Territory, which are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future political landscape of the region.

Congress-NC alliance offers guarantees

In a bold speech in poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced five guarantees if the Congress-NC alliance is elected to power. The pledges include interest-free loans of Rs 5 lakh for women entrepreneurs, Rs 25 lakh health insurance per household, a Rs 3,000 monthly stipend for women heads of families, 11 kg of grains per person through the public distribution system, and the fulfillment of the long-standing promise to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandit migrants.

Restoration of statehood and criticism of BJP

Addressing an election rally in Anantnag, Kharge reaffirmed Congress's commitment to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. He criticised the BJP-led central government for failing to fill one lakh job vacancies and accused them of neglecting the region's development. Kharge pledged to focus on tourism and manufacturing, reopen over 4,400 closed government schools, and restore a bipartisan legislature.

Sharp attack on PM Modi and BJP

Kharge directly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that if the Opposition had secured 20 more seats in Parliament, Modi and his allies would have been imprisoned. He ridiculed the BJP for failing to achieve its target of winning 400 seats in the 2024 general election, falling to 240 seats. Kharge's remarks highlight the Congress-NC alliance’s effort to challenge BJP dominance in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Jammu and Kashmir elections

The Congress-NC alliance is contesting the 90-seat Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, scheduled in three phases—September 18, 25, and October 1. Results will be announced on October 8.

