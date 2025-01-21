Tuesday, January 21, 2025
     
J-K: Man shot dead at Jammu's Jewel Chowk, police initiates efforts to nab culprit

The miscreant opened fire at the deceased in Jammu's Jewel Chowk area after which the police arrived at the crime scene and started an investigation. The police claimed that there was a terrorist angle in the case and the shots were fired in gang rivalry.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Jammu Published : Jan 21, 2025 16:49 IST, Updated : Jan 21, 2025 16:50 IST
Jammu jewel chowk firing
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a surprising turn of events, a man died after a miscreant opened fire at him in the Jewel Chowk area of Jammu on Tuesday. After receiving the information about the firing incident, Jammu and Kashmir Police reached the spot to investigate the incident.

In the visuals, one of the cops was seen collecting the bullet shell from the spot. The deceased has been identified as Sumt Jandial.

Providing additional details about the incident, Jammu ADGP (Additional Director General of Police) Anand Jain denied speculations of a terrorist attack and said that the deceased was attacked in a gang rivalry. He said, "In this incident, a person named Sumit Jandial has been shot. He was attacked by his rival gang. This is not a terrorist case... investigation of the case is ongoing. The victim has died and we have formed the team, soon the culprit will be nabbed."

