J-K: Man shot dead at Jammu's Jewel Chowk, police initiates efforts to nab culprit

In a surprising turn of events, a man died after a miscreant opened fire at him in the Jewel Chowk area of Jammu on Tuesday. After receiving the information about the firing incident, Jammu and Kashmir Police reached the spot to investigate the incident.

In the visuals, one of the cops was seen collecting the bullet shell from the spot. The deceased has been identified as Sumt Jandial.

Providing additional details about the incident, Jammu ADGP (Additional Director General of Police) Anand Jain denied speculations of a terrorist attack and said that the deceased was attacked in a gang rivalry. He said, "In this incident, a person named Sumit Jandial has been shot. He was attacked by his rival gang. This is not a terrorist case... investigation of the case is ongoing. The victim has died and we have formed the team, soon the culprit will be nabbed."