Hazratbal Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hazratbal Assembly Election 2024

Hazratbal Assembly Election 2024: The Hazratbal Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 19 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Hazratbal is an assembly constituency located in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. It is part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Hazratbal is located on the northern shores of Dal Lake in Srinagar, and it is well-known for the Hazratbal Shrine, a key religious site for Muslims. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) are the main parties in the constituency. JKPDP's Asiea Naqwon the Hazratbal seat by defeating Mohammad Syed Akhoon from the JKNC with a margin of 3,400 votes in the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Hazratbal Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 99,857 voters in the Hazratbal constituency during the 20214 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 52,536 were male and 47,321 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 12 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hazratbal in 2014 was 7 (all were men).

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Hazratbal constituency was 85,514. Out of this, 44,941 voters were male and 40,573 were female voters. There were 8 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hazratbal in 2008 was 2 (1 man and 1 woman).

Hazratbal Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to take place in three phases: the first on September 18, the second on September 25, and the final phase on October 1. The Hazratbal constituency will vote in the second phase on September 25. Notably, these elections will be the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

Hazratbal Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

After the completion of the three phases of voting, the results for all 90 constituencies, including Hazratbal, will be announced on October 4.

Hazratbal Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

National Conference (NC) has fielded Salman Ali Sagar from Hazratbal. Other major parties are yet to announce their candidates.

Hazratbal Assembly Past Winners

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) candidate Asiea Naqash won the seat with a margin of 3,400 votes. She was polled 13,234 votes with a vote share of 44.87%. She defeated Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKN) Mohammad Syed Akhoon, who got 9,834 votes (33.34%). BJP candidate Masood ul Hassan stood third with 2,635 votes (8.93%), and Independent candidate Altaf Hussain Dar was in the fourth position with just 1,089 votes (3.69%). The total number of valid votes polled was 29497 (29.54%).

In the 2008 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKN) candidate Farooq Abdullah won the seat. He was polled 11,041 votes with a vote share of 44.66%. JKPDP candidate Asiea got 6,769 votes (27.38%) and was the runner-up. Abdullah defeated Asiea by a margin of 4,272 votes (17.28%).

The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 24,722 (28.91%). Congress candidate Aga Syed Mohsin came in third with 2,913 votes (11.78%), and Independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid was in the fourth position with 977 votes (3.95%).

Hazratbal Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1962: Mohammad Yahya Sidiqi (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)

1967: Mohammad Yahya Sidiqi (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)

1972: Sofi Ghulam Ahamad (Independent)

1977: Ghulam-ud-Din Shah (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)

1983: Hissam Ud Din Bandey (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)

1987: Mohammad Yasin Shah (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)

1996: Mohammad Syed Akhoon (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)

2002: Mohammad Syed Akhoon (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)

2008: Farooq Abdullah (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)

2009: Sheikh Mustafa Kamal (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)

2014: Asiya Naqash (Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party)

Hazratbal Voter Turnout

In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the Hazratbal Assembly constituency was 29,497 or 29.54 per cent. In 2008, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 24,722 or 28.9 per cent.