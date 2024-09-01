Ganderbal Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ganderbal Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, party-wise candidates

Ganderbal is one of the 90 UT assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. It comes under Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency and has been a bastion of Abdullah's family. Sheikh Abdullah won the seat in 1977. After him, Farooq Abdullah succeeded him as Ganderbal MLA and held the seat till 1983. It was only in 2002, that an NC candidate Omar Abdullah lost the seat. However, he regained it next assembly election.

Ganderbal Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

Ganderbal assembly constituency is located in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir which borders with Bandipora, Baramulla and Srinagar districts. During the 2014 assembly elections, the constituency had a total elector base of 90,582 out of which 47,096 were men, 43,485 were women and 1 was third gender voter. There were 96 Postal votes in the assembly. The number of service voters in Jammu East in 2014 was 34 (32 were men and 2 were women).

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Ganderbal assembly constituency was 76,971. Out of this, 39,865 voters were male and 37,106 were female. There were 20 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ganderbal in 2008 was 11 (10 were men and 1 was women).

Ganderbal Assembly Election 2024: Poll Date

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are poised to be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. In Ganderbal, the polling will be held in the second phase on September 25.

Ganderbal Assembly Election 2024: Result Date

The results for the Ganderbal assembly seat will be declared along with the rest 89 seats of the UT on October 4.

Ganderbal Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, headed by Farooq Abdullah has given a ticket to former J-K CM Omar Abdullah. PDP's Bashir Ahmad Mir will also contest from the Ganderbal seat.

Ganderbal Assembly 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2014, JKNC's Ishfaq Ahmad Sheikh won the seat by garnering 19,478 votes. He defeated PDP's Qazi Mohammad Afzal. Afzal got 18,881 votes.

In 2008, JKNC's Omar Abdullah defeated PDP's Qazi Mohammad Afzal. While Omar polled 16,519 votes, Afzal got merely 8,304 votes.

Ganderbal Assembly Past Winners

2014: Ishfaq Ahmad Sheikh (NC)

Ganderbal Assembly Election: NOTA (None of the Above)

2008: Omar Abdullah (NC)2002: Qazi Mohammad Afzal (PDP)1983, 1987, 1996: Farooq Abdullah (NC)1977: Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah (NC)1967, 72: Muhammad Maqbool Bhat (Congress)1962: Abdul Salam Aitu (JKNC)

In 2014, NOTA polled 800 votes while in 2008, the option was not available as the provision came into force in 2013.