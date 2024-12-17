Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Frozen lake near Tangmarg in Kashmir

This winter, a magical spectacle is unfolding in Kashmir that is attracting tourists from all over the country. Thick layers of ice have encased the lakes, rivers, and prominent streams, creating a picturesque frozen wonderland all around. One of the highlights is the landscape photograph of frozen waterfalls that form magnificent ice displays reminiscent of crystal glass walls. Such phenomena, which can be seen in places like Satta Darang close to Gulmarg, are the most attractive sights that currently lure crowds in the region during this winter.

An enchanting view is just 50 kilometres from Srinagar at Tangmarg, where a stream tumbling off a waterfall has developed an ice wall 20 inches thick. The beautiful roaring water has been sealed into almost transparent sheet of ice by the thick freezing of over 50 meters of the waterfall. Underneath the solid surface of this ice lies flowing water, which is further encased in ice. Nocturnal sub-zero temperatures plunge to minus 11°C, making the chill so acute that hands are numbed in seconds. Nevertheless, for those fortunate enough to find themselves visiting, this frozen waterfall is guaranteed to be memorable.

No matter how cold it is, tourists from every corner of India and other parts of the world continue to throng to Kashmir to witness this rare event. This smoke brought several people to their knees, and many of them use superlatives such as "fairy-tale" or "film" scenes to describe the experience. Visitors from Delhi, Gujarat, Bihar, and other states shared with India TV how they have seen such beauty in films but experiencing it in real life feels like stepping into heaven on Earth.

The coldest days of winter, known as Chillai-Kalan, begin on December 21st and last for 40 days, during which Kashmir is blanketed in snow. Rivers, streams, and even the smallest of water bodies freeze, transforming the landscape into a glittering winter paradise. Life slows down, but the view of these frozen falls offers a sense of wonder and peace that is unparalleled.

For the tourists who brave the cold, the reward is a scene of icy serenity that feels like paradise. Whether it’s capturing the moment in a selfie, taking in the icy beauty, or simply soaking in the tranquillity, this winter spectacle is a reminder of nature’s incredible power to astonish and inspire.