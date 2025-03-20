Faqeer Mohammad Khan, BJP leader and former MLA, shoots himself dead in Srinagar According to police sources, Faqir Mohammad Khan reportedly shot himself, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Security personnel and forensic teams have been deployed at the scene.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLA Faqeer Mohammad Khan was found dead at his official residence in Tulsi Bagh, Srinagar, on Thursday. Initial reports suggested that Khan allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself, though an official investigation is underway.

Khan, who contested the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections from the Gurez constituency on a BJP ticket, finished second with 7,246 votes (40.34 per cent). He was defeated by Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Nazir Ahmad Khan, who secured 8,378 votes (46.64 per cent).

A veteran political figure, Khan previously served as an MLA from 1996 to 2002, winning the 1996 Assembly elections by defeating JKNC's Mohammed Anwar. However, he faced successive defeats in 2002, 2008, 2014, and 2024.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. More details are awaited.