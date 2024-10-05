Hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir with Congress-NC at 40 seats, predicts Axis My India Exit Poll

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Exit Polls prediction for Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu-Kashmir Exit poll results 2024: Even when the Assembly elections results will be out on October 8, the exit polls have painted a greener picture for National Conference and Congress alliance in the Kashmir region and for the BJP in the Jammu region. The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in three phases i.e. on September 18, 25 and October 5. In the Assembly elections 2024, the National Conference (NC) and Congress have joined forces by forming an alliance, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested independently as key contenders in the race.

Axis My India exit poll has predicted hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir with Congress-National Conference getting 40 seats, the BJP 29, others 21 including engineer Rashid's party getting 5 seats.

According to the Axis My India exit poll, the National Conference-Congress alliance is likely to secure a 41% vote share in the Kashmir region. Meanwhile, the PDP is likely to get 18 per cent of the vote share in this region. Also, according to the Axis-My India exit poll, a majority of the Muslim votes in the Jammu region have gone to the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance.

Surprisingly, Rashid Engineer-led Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) is projected to get 14 per cent of the vote share in the Kashmir region, as per Axix My India Exit Poll.

The Axis My India exit poll indicates that the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to secure 71 per cent of the Brahmins vote share in the Jammu region. The Axis My India exit poll indicates that the BJP is likely to secure 43 per cent of the Dalit vote share in the Jammu region. Meanwhile, Congress and others are expected to get 34 per cent of Dalit vote share in the region. It also suggests that the Congress-NC alliance is likely to receive 34% of the vote share in the Jammu region. This positions the alliance as a significant competitor against the BJP, which is predicted to lead the region.