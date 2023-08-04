World Breastfeeding Week 2023: Know the benefits of breastfeeding for new moms

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the benefits of breastfeeding for new moms.

World Breastfeeding Week 2023 is an important time to recognise the importance of breastfeeding in promoting and protecting the health of infants and young children. It is an excellent opportunity for health professionals, policymakers, researchers, parents, employers, and communities to come together to discuss best practices in promoting, protecting, and supporting breastfeeding. During this week, many organisations around the world will be hosting events and activities to celebrate and promote breastfeeding. These will include information sessions, seminars, conferences, and campaigns to raise awareness about the many benefits of breastfeeding.

Additionally, it is a great time for individuals to commit themselves to supporting and promoting breastfeeding in their own communities through advocacy or educational programs. World Breastfeeding Week 2023 provides an important platform for everyone to come together in support of breastfeeding and its importance in promoting a healthier future for all children and families. As we all know that breastfeeding is important for both mother and baby; thus, Dr Suneet Kaur Malhotra, Associate Director, Obstetrics And Gynaecology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh has shared a few benefits of breastfeeding for new moms.

Breastfeeding helps in more rapid weight loss after delivery.

There is less risk of postpartum depression in lactating mothers.

There is lactational amenorrhea i.e., delayed return of periods which acts as a contraception.

Females who breastfeed have less risk of cancer breast, cancer ovary, Type 2 Diabetes, and high Blood Pressure.

So, in conclusion, all infants should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life. This has health benefits for both baby as well as mother and this practice should be promoted and encouraged.

