Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Spearmint tea: Benefits and how to make this herbal tea at home

Spearmint, also known as garden mint, common mint, mackerel mint, and lamb mint, is a powerful herbal remedy to boost the immune system, improve blood circulation, regulate hormone levels, reduce stress, and ease cardiac issues. It is a perennial herbaceous plant that is commonly cultivated in southern Asia. The numerous essential nutrients in spearmint tea are excellent for human health.

Here are four crucial benefits of spearmint tea.

Regulate hormonal imbalance:

Spearmint tea can be used to balance a hormonal imbalance, according to scientific studies. It lowers male hormones like testosterone and increases female hormones (needed for ovulation) like follicle-stimulating hormone, luteinizing hormone, and oestradiol. Additionally, it treats polycystic ovarian syndrome, cystic acne, and irregular periods.



Cures Hirsutism:

Drinking spearmint tea twice a day is essential for treating hirsutism, a condition in women due to excessive testosterone levels that causes thick, dark hair to grow above the lips, around the chin, and on the chest. The components in spearmint can lower the production of male hormones.



Enhances Memory

Spearmint is an old and widely used treatment to improve cognition. Strong antioxidants and polyphenols present in spearmint can stimulate brain activity and release neurotransmitters that enhance a person's memory, concentration, focus, tranquillity, alertness, and elevate their mood.



Enhances skin glow

Spearmint is rich in antioxidants, which are important for protecting the skin against oxidative stress and treating allergic disorders such as psoriasis, eczema, acne, sunburn, and rosacea. It also helps prevent wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots while giving the skin a natural glow.

Prepare the herbal tea at home.

Ingredients

2 cups of water

10–15 spearmint leaves (freshly plucked)

2 tsp of honey

2 tsp lemon juice



Method

Thoroughly wash the spearmint leaves and keep aside.

In a pan, boil water and switch off the fire.

Put the spearmint leaves into hot water and cover with a lid. Leave for 5–7 minutes.

Pour the hot water into a cup. Mix honey followed by lemon juice.

Sip!



Regular consumption of spearmint tea can also increase digestion, prevent bacterial infections, aid in digestion, improve respiratory health, avoid the flu and cough, and also reduce stress.

Latest Health News