Prostrate Cancer: From diet to home remedies, know preventive measures from Swami Ramdev

Every moment that comes can be difficult, so be careful about your health. Prostate disease is going to be a disaster. Recently, Lancet released a report according to which, in the next 15 years, the cases of prostate cancer will double. Every year, 71 new cases are registered in the country. Even scarier is that most cases of prostate cancer are detected in the advanced stage. Due to this, 65% of the patients do not survive. Not only this, prostate cancer patients do not know about any kind of complication in the beginning. The biggest thing is that now, it has become a disease not only of the elderly but also of the youth. In such a situation, there is a need to understand the function of the prostate and its problems. The prostate gland is wrapped around the urinary tract, and when, due to many reasons, the tissues start growing in the gland or the PSA level increases, then the problem of prostate starts.

Now, know what the reason is for this: sometimes the reason is genetic, and sometimes it has a hormonal connection. Obesity, smoking, and high intake of calcium in the body also cause prostate cancer. Now the question is how to identify it in time. The answer is very simple: any kind of problem with urine, skin changes, and sudden increase or decrease in weight can be symptoms of prostate cancer. However, in most cases, it has been seen that the symptoms are not visible. Suddenly, there is back pain, and in the investigation, it is found that prostate cancer is in an advanced stage. Therefore, this situation shouldn't arise. For this, it is important to make the pelvis strong and active. But know this from Swami Ramdev.

Effective remedies for prostate

Bottle gourd juice

7 basil leaves

5 black peppers

Mix all three and drink

Prostate Cancer - Panchamrit is the panacea

Giloe

Basil

Neem

Wheatgrass

Aloe Vera

Effective in prostate - decoction

10 gms gokhara

10 gms Kanchnar

Boil it in two glasses of water

Filter it when half a glass of water remains

When the decoction cools down, drink it in the morning and evening

Prostate Problem— Diet Plan

Eat Kulth dal

Drink the decoction of Gokharu

Eat barley porridge

Eat more vegetables

Drink a decoction of corn fibre

Prostate problem - stone breaker is effective

5 leaves of patharchata

Eat in the morning and evening

Natural remedies - keep you healthy

Kidney - Decoction of Gokharu

Eyes-Amla-Aloe Vera Juice

Liver - Sarvakalp Kwath Decoction

Disclaimer: (The tips suggested in this article are for general information only. Consult your doctor before starting any fitness program related to health or making any changes in your diet or taking any remedy related to any disease. India TV does not confirm the authenticity of any claim.)