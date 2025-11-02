Is taking your phone to the toilet a health risk? Doctors explain the truth Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi explains why taking your phone to the toilet may be harming your health. From haemorrhoids to pelvic strain, here’s why experts say bathroom breaks should stay under five minutes, and how the “two TikTok rule” can help.

New Delhi:

It’s the one place we all carry our phones without a second thought, the bathroom. From quick scrolls to “just one more reel,” we’ve normalised loo-time screen time. But according to gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi (MD, MPH), your toilet scrolling habit isn’t as harmless as it seems.

In a viral post, the U.S.–based doctor broke down why bringing your phone to the bathroom could literally hurt your health, from raising your risk of haemorrhoids to weakening pelvic muscles. And yes, your “five-minute break” might be doing more damage than you think.

Ways in which your habit of using your phone is harming your health

1. Scrolling on the toilet raises haemorrhoid risk by 46%

Studies cited by Dr Sethi show that adults who use their phones while on the toilet are 46% more likely to develop haemorrhoids, even after accounting for factors like diet, age, or exercise. Prolonged sitting strains anal tissues, increasing pressure in that area and making piles more likely.

2. You end up sitting much longer than you realise

Data suggests 37% of smartphone users spend more than five minutes per toilet visit, compared to just 7% of non-users. Longer sitting = more pressure on the veins and tissues near the rectum, making the problem worse over time.

3. Linger less, risk less

According to the doctor, lingering beyond five minutes can heighten the risk of haemorrhoids more than straining itself. A simple fix: get up once you’re done, not after three reels or a mini-news binge.

4. Your pelvic floor gets no support

Unlike chairs or couches, toilet seats don’t support your pelvic floor. Sitting for too long without that support increases pressure on haemorrhoidal cushions and weakens pelvic control, a setup for long-term discomfort and even prolapse in some cases.

5. Your phone is designed to trap you

Social-media apps are built to hijack your attention, says Dr Sethi. Scrolling tricks your brain into losing track of time, turning a “quick break” into a 15-minute sit-down, while your body pays the price.

6. Haemorrhoids are more common than you think

Around 50–66% of people experience haemorrhoids at some point in their lives. In the U.S. alone, they cause nearly 4 million medical visits and $800 million in healthcare costs every year. Prolonged sitting, low fibre, and poor posture are major triggers.

7. The two-TikTok rule

Dr Sethi ends with a cheeky but practical guideline: keep bathroom breaks to five minutes max. Think of it as a “two TikTok limit.” Anything beyond that means you’re giving your phone, and your haemorrhoids, too much attention.

The next time you reach for your phone before heading to the bathroom, pause. Those extra minutes of scrolling might cost you more than your data plan. Swap your screen time for mindfulness, finish your business, wash your hands, and step out.

Your gut, your pelvic floor, and yes, your dignity, will thank you.

Also read: Snoring too much? Doctors warn it could signal a hidden stroke risk