Peppermint tea: Refreshing option for your summer evenings

Peppermint, an ancient form of medicine used by the Greeks, Romans, and Egyptians, is a hybrid mint, a cross between water mint and spearmint. Menthol gives it its minty flavour, calmative and cooling properties, and it is well known for its refreshing and delectable flavour.

Peppermint tea contains menthol, which is known to be a muscle relaxant. It also affects GABA receptors in the brain, which aids in stress reduction and mood enhancement. These characteristics may make it an ideal flavoured tea for people who want to maintain a healthy memory. So, after a long day at work or a physically exhausting day, one can relax and unwind with peppermint tea.

On a hot summer evening, peppermint tea is an excellent way to cool down your system while also providing numerous health and beauty benefits. A cup of peppermint tea can help you in more ways than one.

Helps with digestion

According to research, the active oil in mint, menthol, is responsible for the antiseptic and antibacterial properties that make it an excellent choice for digestion aid. Because of its adaptogenic properties, it can help the body balance in any way that is required.

Eases headaches

Menthol's active ingredient properties are said to alleviate the pain of migraine headaches. When you have a headache, a soothing cup of peppermint tea can help you relax and reduce pain. For healing and therapeutic purposes, peppermint is frequently combined with other herbs and spices such as lavender and ginger.

Fights off free radicals

Antioxidants aid in the fight against free radicals, which can impede cell growth and development in the body. Peppermint tea is said to have antioxidant properties that aid in the fight against free radicals.

Treats Bad Breath

Most mouth fresheners contain peppermint, and drinking peppermint tea with menthol promotes fresh breath. Its antibacterial properties aid in the removal of any plaque that may cause a bad odour. To reap the benefits of peppermint tea for fresh breath, drink one cup first thing in the morning. You can also drink peppermint tea after eating foods with strong odours, such as garlic or onions.

Reduces Stress

Peppermint tea is one of the best go-to options for stress and anxiety relief. The menthol present acts as a muscle relaxant and antispasmodic, allowing you to unwind and forget about your worries. Drinking hot peppermint tea can help you lower your body temperature. This allows your body to unwind and reduces inflammation. Anti-inflammatory properties also help to lower blood pressure, resulting in a more relaxed state.

Promotes Healthy Skin & Hair

To promote a healthy scalp, peppermint is used in a variety of skin care treatments at salons. It can aid in the treatment of dandruff by reducing itchiness and soothing dry scalps. To achieve the best results, wash hair with peppermint tea and leave it on for 5 to 10 minutes before rinsing.

Its anti-inflammatory properties can aid in the reduction of acne-related redness. Its antiseptic properties also aid in the prevention of impurities that can clog pores. Peppermint's soothing properties can be used to treat skin rashes, irritation, and other issues.