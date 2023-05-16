National Dengue Day 2023: Date, Significance, Symptoms, Treatment & Prevention of Mosquito-borne disease

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK National Dengue Day 2023

National Dengue Day 2023: It is observed in India every year on May 16th with the aim of raising awareness about the viral disease. The initiative was launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to discuss the government’s plans and strategies to control the spread of dengue. The disease is mainly caused by 1 of the 4 closely related dengue viruses. The fever is transmitted when an Aedes mosquito infected with the dengue virus bites a person. National Dengue Day is to encourage individuals to take preventive measures to reduce the transmission of the virus.

Dengue cases usually surge in India during and after the monsoon season. The Health Ministry organises different events to observe National Dengue Day at several levels across the country.

Cause

Dengue fever is a viral disease that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito and is caused by the dengue virus (DENV). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dengue fever is a significant public health concern, with almost 4 billion people living in regions where dengue is endemic. As dengue remains endemic to more than 100 countries, thus, it is important for people to understand the consequences of the disease and the measures they must take to prevent its spread.

Symptoms

High fever

Severe headaches

Nausea

Joint and muscle pain

Skin rashes

These are some of the symptoms of the disease, which typically starts after 6 days of being infected with it. Those with weak immune systems are at a higher risk of dengue. Signs of severe dengue can appear within the first 24-48 hours after the fever subsides and may include abdominal pain, vomiting, bleeding from the gums, nose, or stool, fatigue and restlessness.

Prevention

Keep your surrounding clean and increase and use mosquito repellent creams, sprays, patches, or electronic vaporizers to keep mosquitoes away. Avoid roaming in grassy areas at night. Don’t forget to close doors and windows of your house. To prevent the breeding of mosquitoes, avoid still water near your surroundings. Prevent the accumulation of stagnant water.

Eat a healthy and balanced diet, and exercise regularly to boost your immune system. Take a vitamin and mineral-rich diet.

