How to protect children's teeth from cavities? Doctor says brushing at this time can help Nowadays, dental issues have increased a lot in children. Doctors believe that the major reason for this is lifestyle and the way of brushing. According to doctors, children should be made to brush their teeth at this time and not in the morning.

These days, children's teeth are getting damaged the most. Every second child has dental problems. Some are losing their teeth, while others are troubled by cavities. Generally, people think that eating too much chocolate and sweets is the reason behind this, but according to doctors, a big reason behind this is bottle-feeding children. Children who drink milk at night have milk stuck in their mouths due to this; the problem of tooth decay starts in milk teeth. If bacteria stay in the mouth for a long time, tooth decay starts, which attacks the surface of the teeth, i.e., enamel. For this, you must know the rules of gargling and brushing the child; this can prevent children's teeth from getting spoiled.

Baby bottle decay and breastfeeding problems have become common. Even children between 15 and 18 months of age are suffering from tooth decay. Baby bottle feeding is believed to be the main reason for this. Milk remains stuck in the child's mouth. Due to this, bacteria start growing.

Children should be made to brush their teeth at this time

According to doctors, brushing children's teeth twice a day is necessary to prevent them from decaying. Most people brush their teeth in the morning and at night, which is a wrong practice. Brushing your children's teeth before sleeping at night is good, but brushing in the morning is not necessary. Instead, brushing should be done after breakfast or lunch. Doctors say that children's teeth should be cleaned after every meal. If you cannot brush your teeth every time, then definitely clean your children's teeth with water. Make it a habit for children to rinse their teeth with water after eating anything. This will prevent food from getting stuck in the teeth and prevent tooth decay.

How to prevent tooth decay in children

Make sure children brush their teeth after dinner at night.

Whenever you feed something sweet to the child, make him rinse it with water.

Give children fluoride toothpaste to brush their teeth.

Make it a habit for children to brush their teeth after eating.

Rinse with salt and water once a day.

