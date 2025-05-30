Expert shares effective ways to regulate thyroid hormones naturally for proper functioning Know natural methods to regulate thyroid hormones effectively. Learn expert tips for promoting proper thyroid functioning and overall well-being. Unlock a healthier thyroid with simple, natural approaches.

New Delhi:

Thyroid disease has emerged as one of the most underdiagnosed and prevalent health conditions for women today. Though their impact is extensive on bodily and psychological health, they are often confused with stress, ageing, or lifestyle issues. Though tiny, the thyroid gland plays a pervasive role, governing metabolism, energy, mood, and even fertility. Any imbalance, whether an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) or an overactive one (hyperthyroidism), can bring on symptoms from fatigue and weight changes to anxiety, hair loss, and irregular periods. However, there are natural methods to rebalance and support thyroid health holistically.

According to Padma Shri Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder-Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra's Healthcare, lifestyle adjustments are a strong first line of defence. A thyroid-supportive diet consists of cooked greens, vitamin A-rich vegetables such as carrots and pumpkins, and whole grains. Minerals like selenium, zinc, and iodine are essential; iodised salt, seeds, curd, and traditional dals and vegetables provide these.

Natural probiotics like curd and fermented foods aid gut and thyroid function, and immune balance is connected. Exercise in the form of brisk walking daily helps control metabolism, and 7–8 hours of restful sleep at night is necessary to maintain hormonal rhythm. Stress, the prime disruptor of endocrine balance, can be effectively controlled by yoga, meditation, slow breathing, or contemplative outdoor exercise.

Also critical is prompt diagnosis. Many women dismiss classical symptoms like tiredness, mood swings, or weight gain as merely stress or the effects of ageing. A simple thyroid screen (TSH, Free T3, Free T4) can diagnose imbalances early, especially in those who wish to conceive or have a history of thyroid or autoimmune disease in their families.

Homoeopathy offers strong support in providing a holistic healthcare and wellness plan. Based on personalised treatment, it provides a subtle, non-invasive solution that takes into account the physical, emotional, and mental state of every patient. Instead of substituting or inhibiting hormones, it tends to restore the root dysfunction, whether autoimmune, metabolic, or emotional. Remedies such as Calcarea Carbonica, Lycopus Virginicus, or Thyroidinum are selected based on a profound knowledge of the patient's constitution and symptoms, allowing the body to regain its own balance with time.

The health of the thyroid gland is not merely a medical issue; it impacts quality of life, mood, energy, and fertility. With proper lifestyle support, prompt intervention, and integrative treatment, long-term well-being is not only feasible but within the grasp of everyone.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: World No Tobacco Day 2025: Date, theme, history and significance of the day