World No Tobacco Day 2025: Date, theme, history and significance of the day According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 37 million children aged 13-15 years worldwide use tobacco. The day is a global initiative by the WHO to end the use of tobacco. Read on to know the date, theme, history and significance of World No Tobacco Day.

New Delhi:

World No Tobacco Day is observed every year. The day aims to raise awareness about the dangers of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco companies and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 37 million children aged 13-15 years worldwide use tobacco. The day is a global initiative by the WHO to end the use of tobacco. Read on to know the date, theme, history and significance of World No Tobacco Day.

World No Tobacco Day Date and Theme

World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31 every year. According to WHO, the theme of World No Tobacco Day this year is "Bright products. Dark intentions. Unmasking the Appeal". It further says, "Appealing flavours, but hidden dangers.

Shameless manipulation of our children, for industry profit. Every day, tobacco and nicotine industries use carefully engineered products and deceptive tactics to hook a new generation of users and keep existing ones. Keep the industry out."

World No Tobacco Day History and Significance

This day was established by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1987. The day aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use and to advocate for policies to reduce tobacco consumption. The first official observance occurred in 1988.

The day serves as a powerful platform for public health education. Tobacco use is one of the leading causes of preventable death worldwide, responsible for over 8 million deaths each year. The day motivates governments, organisations and individuals to promote tobacco cessation and protect future generations from the health, economic and environmental impacts of tobacco.

Every year, WHO selects a particular theme to highlight specific issues related to tobacco use. These themes have addressed topics like tobacco advertising, the impact on youth and the environmental damage caused by tobacco farming and waste.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2025: 5 tips to manage the condition better, according to experts