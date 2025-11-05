Doctors warn: Your go-to energy drink could be wrecking your heart, sleep, and focus Energy drinks may promise focus and energy, but experts warn they strain your heart, disrupt sleep, and deplete key minerals. Dr Kunal Sood explains how regular use can affect your body, and why your focus might be coming at a hidden cost.

New Delhi:

You reach for an energy drink when fatigue hits, deadlines loom, and you need one more push. It feels like a harmless pick-me-up. But beneath the fizz and caffeine, your body may be paying a much higher price than you realise.

According to Dr Kunal Sood, anaesthesiologist and interventional pain-medicine physician, “Energy drinks can feel like a quick fix for focus and fatigue, but they also come with effects on the heart, sleep and key nutrients.”

What the research shows

Multiple studies reveal troubling side effects when energy drinks become more than an occasional treat:

A 2019 study in the Journal of the American Heart Association by Shah et al. found energy drinks significantly raised systolic blood pressure and altered ECG readings in young healthy adults.

A 2024 study in Norway involving 53,000+ young adults found that even one to three energy-drink cans per month were linked with shorter sleep duration and increased insomnia.

A review published in the Harvard Health Publishing summary noted that energy drinks disrupt normal heart function, particularly in vulnerable individuals, and can cause irregular heart rhythms.

Heart and sleep: The two big casualties

Heart health:

Dr Sood explains that “controlled trials found energy drinks raise systolic blood pressure and prolong the QTc interval more than caffeine alone.” That means your heart might be under more strain than you realise, especially if you already have a risk factor such as hypertension.

Sleep quality:

“Caffeine blocks adenosine, a chemical that promotes sleep,” says Dr Sood. In simple terms: even if you feel alert now, your brain might struggle to switch off later. One Norwegian study found that just one can a month increased the chances of insomnia and poor sleep.

Other under-the-radar effects

Mineral loss: Dr Sood notes that energy‐drink consumption increases urinary magnesium loss for at least three hours after intake. Low magnesium is linked to muscle cramps, migraines and even heart palpitations.

Hidden addiction patterns: Many people use energy drinks to compensate for poor sleep or overwork, creating a cycle of fatigue → drink → worse sleep → more drink. Research even points to links with alcohol use and stimulant behaviour in younger populations.

What you can do instead

Limit intake: Healthy adults should treat energy drinks as occasional, not daily. The Food and Drug Administration (USA) considers up to 400 mg caffeine/day as generally safe for adults, but many energy-drink cans already carry 150–300 mg per serving.

Pay attention to ingredients: Many energy drinks combine caffeine with guarana, taurine or other stimulants, compounding effects on heart and sleep.

Improve sleep hygiene and lifestyle: Better rest, hydration, nutrition and recovery habits beat any caffeine boost.

Consult your doctor if you experience palpitations, dizziness, shortness of breath or persistent insomnia following energy-drink use.

That energy drink might feel like a shortcut through fatigue. But shortcuts often take you the long way round when it comes to health. So next time you’re reaching for the can, pause and ask: is this focus worth the hidden cost?

Because real energy isn’t about a quick spike, it’s about sustained rhythm. And your heart and sleep deserve nothing less.

