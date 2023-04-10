Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Eating bitter gourd during pregnancy has several benefits

Pregnancy is a crucial period for women, and they need to be extra careful about their health and diet. A well-balanced diet during pregnancy is essential to ensure the healthy growth and development of the baby. Bitter gourd, also known as bitter melon, is a vegetable that is often overlooked, but it is loaded with numerous health benefits, especially for pregnant women. Here are some benefits of eating bitter gourd during pregnancy.

Helps control blood sugar levels: Bitter gourd is an excellent food for pregnant women with gestational diabetes. It is low in carbohydrates and high in fibre, which helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Aids digestion: Pregnant women often experience digestive problems such as constipation, bloating, and indigestion. Bitter gourd contains high amounts of fibre that aid digestion and promote regular bowel movements.

Boosts immunity: The immune system can be strengthened by bitter gourd, as it is abundant in antioxidants and vitamin C. This helps pregnant women fight off infections and diseases, ensuring the health of the mother and the baby.

Promotes healthy skin: Bitter gourd is a great source of vitamin C, which is essential for healthy skin. Eating bitter gourd during pregnancy can help prevent skin problems such as acne and pigmentation.

Reduces the risk of birth defects: Bitter gourd is rich in folic acid, which is essential for the healthy growth and development of the baby. Adequate intake of folic acid during pregnancy can help reduce the risk of birth defects in the baby.

Helps maintain a healthy weight: Bitter gourd is low in calories and high in fibre, making it an excellent food for pregnant women who want to maintain a healthy weight during pregnancy. It also helps keep them feeling full and satisfied, preventing overeating.

Provides essential nutrients: Bitter gourd is a rich source of essential nutrients such as iron, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin A. These nutrients are essential for the healthy growth and development of the baby.

However, pregnant women should always consult with their doctors before making any significant changes to their diet to ensure that it is safe for them and their baby.

