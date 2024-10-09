Constipation issue? Drink buttermilk mixed with these 2 ingredients to get relief

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Drink buttermilk mixed with two ingredients to get rid of constipation.

Eating too much fried and floury food in the diet causes stomach upset. Constipation becomes severe due to a lack of fibre in food. A bad lifestyle can make the condition very serious. Due to this many other problems also start arising in the body. Once constipation develops in the body, it becomes the cause of piles disease in the long run. To avoid this, definitely include buttermilk in the diet. Instead of plain buttermilk, drink buttermilk with cumin and celery. This can cure even the most chronic constipation problem.

The problem of constipation arises due to carelessness in eating. People who eat more junk food and processed food like packed food do not have a good stomach. You must have seen many times that after eating things like burgers, and pizza, constipation starts the next day. Things are rich in fibre help in making our intestines healthy. To overcome the problem of constipation, increase the amount of vegetables, fruits and whole grains in the diet.

Mix cumin and celery in buttermilk and drink it

It is advisable to drink buttermilk to relieve constipation. Especially drinking buttermilk mixed with cumin and celery is considered more effective. Cumin and celery mixed with buttermilk help in improving the digestive system. This provides relief from constipation. Drinking buttermilk with cumin and celery also cures gas, indigestion and other stomach problems.

How to make cumin-celery buttermilk

For this, take 1 glass of plain buttermilk. If you want, you can make it like thin buttermilk by beating curd. Now mix 1 teaspoon of roasted cumin powder and half a teaspoon of roasted celery powder in it. Add black salt to it for taste. Now drink this buttermilk with food in the morning or afternoon.

Benefits of drinking buttermilk in constipation

Drinking buttermilk is beneficial in constipation. Buttermilk contains probiotics which help in maintaining the balance of bacteria in the stomach. Buttermilk also helps in cooling the stomach and making the intestines healthy. The anti-inflammatory properties found in cumin remove gas and acidity. This activates digestive enzymes. The thymol compound found in celery removes constipation.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

