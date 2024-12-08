Sunday, December 08, 2024
     
WATCH VIDEO: Haryana education minister dance on Punjabi song goes viral

Haryana: Mahipal Dhanda performed on a very popular Punjabi song 'Koi keel sapera le juga ni naag' by artist Jazzy B. The video which is going viral is from a wedding function of Mahipal Dhanda's brother-in-law.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Panipat Published : Dec 08, 2024 12:54 IST, Updated : Dec 08, 2024 13:03 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda dance on Punjabi song goes viral.

Haryana: The education minister of Haryana, Mahipal Dhanda, is going viral on social media for his amazing dance moves. The reason for his popularity and fame is a Punjabi song dance video. A video of Dhanda dancing at a wedding function is going viral across all the social media platforms.

In the video, several people can be seen dancing on a Punjabi song in their style. Among them is a person wearing a white colour kurta pyjama paired with maroon-coloured Nehru jacket (traditional vest). He performed with his friends and relatives and later his video went viral across social media.

Many people around him were seen throwing notes at him, but he asked them not to do such things in family functions. 

