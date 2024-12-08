WATCH VIDEO: Haryana education minister dance on Punjabi song goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda dance on Punjabi song goes viral.

Haryana: The education minister of Haryana, Mahipal Dhanda, is going viral on social media for his amazing dance moves. The reason for his popularity and fame is a Punjabi song dance video. A video of Dhanda dancing at a wedding function is going viral across all the social media platforms.

In the video, several people can be seen dancing on a Punjabi song in their style. Among them is a person wearing a white colour kurta pyjama paired with maroon-coloured Nehru jacket (traditional vest). He performed with his friends and relatives and later his video went viral across social media.

Many people around him were seen throwing notes at him, but he asked them not to do such things in family functions.