Rohtak Election Result 2024 Live: Will Congress' Bharat Bhushan Batra retain his seat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rohtak Assembly Election 2024

Rohtak Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce results for the Haryana Assembly elections 2024. The counting of votes began. The Rohtak constituency, one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly, is a General seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The main poll battle in the Rohtak constituency was between arch-rivals Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Batra, who won the constituency in 2019 and BJP candidate Manish Kumar Grover, who also registered a victory on the seat in 2014.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were the main parties in the constituency.

Rohtak Haryana Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manish Kumar Grover

Congress party's Bharat Bhushan Batra

Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Dilour Mehra

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Bijender Hooda

Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Jitender Balhara

The JJP is in an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) in the state, while the INLD has tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Rohtak​ Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners

In the 2019 Rohtak Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Batra won the seat with a margin of 2,735 votes (2.4%), defeating BJP candidate Manish Kumar Grover. Independent candidate Mohit Dhanwantri stood third.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Manish Kumar Grover defeated Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Batra won the seat with bagging 57,718 votes - vote share of 50.57%. Batra got 46,586 votes (40.82%) and was the runner-up.

Rohtak Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,91,796 voters in the Rohtak constituency during the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections. Out of this, 99,746 voters were male and 92,050 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender in the constituency. 285 postal votes were cast in the constituency. 1,030 were NOTA voters. The number of service voters in the Rohtak seat in 2019 was 727 (636 were men and only 91 were women).