India TV Chunav Manch: Yogeshwar Dutt says BJP will come to power in Haryana again | LIVE

India TV Chunav Manch: Yogeshwar Dutt, former India wrestler and 2012 Olympic bronze medallist and one of the campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, attended the special session of India TV Chunav Manch in Chandigarh on Friday (September 27) ahead of the state Assembly Elections slated on October 5.

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, Yogeshwar Dutt expressed confidence and said the BJP will come to power again. He added that the BJP will return to power in full majority on all 90 seats.

Yogeshwar on farmers' protest in Haryana

He also talked about farmers protest in Haryana ahead of the assembly polls and said many people are involved in the protest but the farmers are with the BJP.

Regarding whether the wrestlers are unhappy with the Haryana government, Yogeswar said nobody is unhappy with the state governemnt. He said in fact former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and present CM Nayab Singh Saini have done so much for the wrestlers and they are happy with the state government.

Earlier, Yogeshwar had lashed out at Vinesh Phogat for costing India an Olympic medal and portraying a wrong image in front of the country instead of apologizing after her disqualification at the Paris Games.

After he was overlooked by the BJP in its selection of candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, Yogeshwar Dutt had put out a cryptic post on X. he had posted a Hindi poem, which translates to "when the character is pure, why is this your condition? Sinners don't have the right to test you, set out on a search to find yourself".

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 and the counting of votes will take places on October 8, along with those of Jammu and Kashmir polls. In the 2019 Assembly polls in Haryana, the BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats and Congress won 31 seats in the 90-seated Assembly.