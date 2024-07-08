Haryana: Around 50 school students injured as speeding bus overturns in Panchkula

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visual from the spot

Around 50 school students were injured after the speeding bus overturned near a hilly area in Pinjore in Haryana's Panchkula on Monday (July 8), officials said. The injured students were rushed to government hospital in Pinjore for treatment.

"Some school children are among those injured in the accident involving a Haryana Roadways bus," a police official from Kalka said over the phone.

Following the accident, Haryana Roadways suspended the driver and conductor of the bus.

The driver of the Haryana Roadways minibus fled from the spot and the conductor is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula due to injuries.

Further details are awaited.