Monday, July 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Haryana
  4. Haryana: Around 50 school students injured as speeding bus overturns in Panchkula

Haryana: Around 50 school students injured as speeding bus overturns in Panchkula

The school students were rushed to a government hospital immediately for treatment.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Panchkula Updated on: July 08, 2024 11:10 IST
Haryana, School bus overturns, School students injured in Haryana
Image Source : INDIA TV Visual from the spot

Around 50 school students were injured after the speeding bus overturned near a hilly area in Pinjore in Haryana's Panchkula on Monday (July 8), officials said. The injured students were rushed to government hospital in Pinjore for treatment.

"Some school children are among those injured in the accident involving a Haryana Roadways bus," a police official from Kalka said over the phone.

Following the accident, Haryana Roadways suspended the driver and conductor of the bus.

The driver of the Haryana Roadways minibus fled from the spot and the conductor is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula due to injuries.

Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Haryana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Haryana News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement