Haryana govt declares Eid as restricted holiday instead of gazetted holiday: Know the reason The Haryana government has removed Eid-ul-Fitr from its gazetted holiday list and designated it as a restricted holiday, citing financial year-end closure. However, Muslim employees can still take leave on the day.

The Haryana government has revised its holiday list, changing Eid-ul-Fitr from a gazetted holiday to a restricted holiday. The decision was made citing the financial year-end closure. However, the government clarified that individuals from the Muslim community can still avail leave on the day.

According to an order issued by Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, the notification dated December 26, 2024, has been partially amended. The revised notification states that Eid-ul-Fitr, observed on March 31, 2025, will be considered a restricted holiday (RH) instead of a gazetted holiday. The decision was influenced by the fact that March 29 and 30 fall on the weekend, and March 31 marks the final day of the 2024-25 financial year. The directive has been sent to all government departments.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Order issued by Haryana Chief Secretary

Government offices to remain open on Eid

Following this decision, all government offices in Haryana will remain open on Eid. However, eligible employees may apply for leave if they wish to observe the festival. While Eid has been removed from the gazetted holiday list, Muslim employees can still take a personal leave on the occasion.

Difference between restricted and gazetted holiday

A restricted holiday (RH) is an optional leave that employees can choose to take or not. It is not a mandatory holiday, and offices remain open. Employees can decide whether they want to take leave based on personal or religious preferences.

A gazetted holiday (GH) is a mandatory public holiday recognised by the government, during which offices, banks, and institutions remain closed. Unlike restricted holidays, gazetted holidays apply to all employees without exception.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across India on March 31 this year, which coincides with the last day of the financial year 2024-25. The Reserve Bank of India has also canceled the holiday on this date due to financial year-end procedures and regulatory deadlines.