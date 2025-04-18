Haryana: Fire breaks out in hardware godown in Bhiwani | Video Haryana fire: SHO Satyanarayan said the rescue team immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the fire. Efforts are being made to control the fire.

Bhiwani:

A massive fire broke out in a hardware godown in Haryana's Bhiwani on Friday (April 18). Fire tenders were present at the spot to control the blaze. The visuals showed people gathered at the spot immediately after the mishap to control the fire. According to Satyanarayan, SHO of Bhiwani Police Station, the rescue team reached the spot immediately after receiving the information.

"Information about the fire was received at 5:30 am. The rescue team immediately reached the spot. People are also cooperating a lot. Efforts are being made to control the fire," Satyanarayan said.

More details are awaited in this regard.