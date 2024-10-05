Haryana assembly elections: Scuffle erupts after attack on Meham candidate Balraj Kundu | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana assembly elections: Scuffle erupts after attack on Meham candidate Balraj Kundu.

Voting for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana this morning began peacefully, nevertheless, there have been reports of minor skirmishes from various quarters. A crucial clash broke out between Haryana Jan Seva Party chief Balraj Kundu and Anand Singh Dangi in polling booth No. 134 of Maham Assembly constituency. Kundu was in charge of the booth when the incident escalated, when Dangi’s supporters attacked, resulting in Kundu’s personal assistant’s kurta being torn.

Accusations and pressures mount

Kundu alleged that Dangi, who is not contesting this election, planned the attack out of fear of defeat as his son Balram Dangi was contesting on the Congress ticket from Mahamseat.

“When I went to room 134 for inspection, even Dangi, who is not a candidate, forced his way into the room and assaulted me,” Kundu said. "My PA was beaten up," he added.

Serious charges against Dangi

Kundu also accused Anand Singh Dangi of bringing 20–25 persons to the building to indulge in a physical struggle and try to cast bogus votes. “They attacked me when I was trying to avoid their fraudulent votes,” he said. Police and other officers intervened to control the situation, and more officers were deployed after the incident. Authorities are currently investigating the allegations.