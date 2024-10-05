Haryana Assembly Election voter list: A step-by-step guide to search your voter ID using EPIC number, name

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image.

As Haryana prepares for its upcoming assembly elections, the Election Commission has made it easy for citizens to verify their voter registration status. With a user-friendly online system, voters can search for their names in the electoral roll using their EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) number or by entering their name. Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you navigate the process.

What is EPIC Number in Voter ID Card?

The EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) number serves as a crucial element of the voter ID card, providing a distinctive alphanumeric code to each voter. This unique identifier plays a pivotal role in verifying and confirming the identity of voters during elections. In the electoral process, the EPIC number acts as a key authentication tool for validating a voter's identity. Electoral officials utilise this distinct identification code to cross-reference voter data, thereby ensuring the authenticity of the provided voter ID card.

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

Start by visiting the official Election Commission of India website or the Haryana State Election Commission portal. The links are user-friendly and provide access to various voter services.

Visit the official website of the National Voters' Service Portal.

Step 2: Navigate to the Voter Information Section

Once on the homepage, look for the “Voter Information” or “Voter Services” section. Click on it to find options related to checking the voter list and other electoral services.

Step 3: Choose Your Search Method

You will typically find two options for searching your name:

By EPIC Number:

Every voter ID card has an EPIC number that comprises 10 alphanumeric characters. If you do not have your card with you, then here are the steps to find your EPIC number:

Enter the required details, such as your name, birthdate, father's or husband's name, gender, and state.

Click on the 'search' button.

Your EPIC number will appear at the bottom of the screen.

By Name:

If you do not have your EPIC number, choose the option to search by name. You may need to enter additional details such as your state, district, and assembly constituency for better accuracy.

Step 4: Fill in the Required Details

For both methods, ensure that all required fields are filled accurately. If searching by name, provide your first name, last name, and any other requested information. Double-check for any spelling errors to avoid issues in the search.

Step 5: Submit Your Request

After entering the necessary details, click on the “Submit” button. The system will process your request and display the results.

Step 6: View Your Voter Information

Once your details are verified, the site will show your voter registration status. This will include your name, EPIC number, polling station, and other relevant information. If your name appears on the list, congratulations—you are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections!

Step 7: Download or Print Your Voter Information

For future reference, you may have the option to download or print your voter information. This can be useful to carry with you on election day.

After completing any of these methods, you will find your name in the voter's list alongside personal details, information about your polling station, the confirmed voting date, and details about election officials.

Additional Information

Updating Voter Information: If you find discrepancies in your voter information or if you need to register anew, the same portal provides options for updating your details and completing the registration process online.

Helpline: In case of any issues during the search process, voters can contact the Election Commission’s helpline for assistance.

Conclusion

With the assembly elections approaching, it’s crucial for every eligible voter in Haryana to ensure they are registered and can easily locate their voter ID details. Following this step-by-step guide will help you confirm your voter status with ease. Don’t miss your chance to make your voice heard—check your voter information today!