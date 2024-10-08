Haryana Assembly election results: Mamman Khan leads in Ferozepur Jhirka with 64,737 votes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mamman Khan

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: As per the latest trends from the Election Commission, Congress leader Mamman Khan is leading in Ferozepur Jhirka with a margin of 64,737 votes. So far, he was polled a total of 75, 397 votes.

Who is Maman Khan?

Notably, Mamman Khan is an Indian politician from the Congress, who was elected as a member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly in 2019 from Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh district. he also served as former Working President of the District Congress Committee, Nuh. Khan has also contested the Ferozepur Jhirka Assembly elections independent in 2014 and was defeated by Naseem Ahmed by only 3,245 votes. Mamman Khan then won the Ferozepur Jhirka Assembly elections under the Congress by a margin of 37,004 votes against Naseem Ahmed.

BJP crosses halfway mark of 45

As per the trends from the EC, the ruling BJP has crossed the halfway mark of 45 in the Haryana assembly polls and was leading on 48 seats now, while the Congress was ahead on 33.

The two parties have been engaged in a seesaw battle in the state after the counting of votes began at 8 am. The early trends available on TV channels showed the Congress ahead of the BJP, but the ruling made rapid strides later.

According to EC trends available at 10.20 am, the BJP was leading in 48 seats and the Congress on 34. The majority mark for the 90-member assembly is 46.

The counting of votes for all the 90 assembly seats began at 93 centres in 22 districts of the state amid tight security. While the BJP is looking to retain power for a third consecutive term, the Congress is eyeing a comeback in Haryana after 10 years.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading in Ladwa in Kurukshetra district by a margin of 732 votes. As per the early trends shown by Election Commission website, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was leading from his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak district by a margin of 11,099.