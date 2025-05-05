Former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker arrested in Rs 1,500 crore money laundering case Dharam Singh Chhoker and his company have been accused of laundering nearly Rs 1,500 crore under the Deen Dayal Awas Yojana.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker from Delhi on Monday in connection with a money laundering case. Chhoker and his company have been accused of laundering nearly Rs 1,500 crore under the Deen Dayal Awas Yojana.

The "absconding" ex-MLA was taken into custody from a hotel in the national capital and will be produced before a court in Gurugram, later in the day.

Chhoker is a former MLA from the Samalkha constituency in Panipat district. He contested the Haryana Assembly elections again last year from the same seat but lost.

The 61-year-old, along with his sons Vikas Chhoker (currently absconding) and Sikandar Chhoker, is accused of cheating over 1,500 homebuyers and diverting more than Rs 500 crore of their funds. Sikandar was arrested by the ED last year and is presently out on bail.

"ED, Gurugram Zonal office has provisionally attached assets worth Rs. 44.55 Crore on 26.03.2025 related to Dharam Singh Chhoker Ex MLA (absconding), Sikandar Chhoker (on bail) & Vikas Chhoker (absconding) & their companies M/s Sai Aaina Farms Pvt. Ltd. etc. under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in a case of cheating more than 1500 homebuyers & siphonings of more than Rs. 500 Crore," the probe agency had posted on X.

"The attached assets include 13 immovable properties (Agricultural land of approximately 3 acres, commercial land of 2487 square meters , 8 residential flats etc.) located in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Panipat. Movable properties in the form of Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) and money in bank accounts amounting to approximately Rs. 96 Lakh belonging to various individuals," it further added.

A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has issued multiple non-bailable warrants against Dharam Singh Chhoker and Vikas Chhoker. In March, the ED announced that a proclamation had been issued against them, requiring them to appear in court on May 19.

The money laundering investigation is based on an FIR filed by Gurugram Police against Sai Aaina Farms and its affiliated companies.

(With PTI inputs)